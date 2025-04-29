Naira appreciates marginally against dollar at official window

The Nigerian currency, the naira, made a slight recovery against the American dollar at the official market on Tuesday.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Foreign exchange data showed that the naira appreciated to N1, 599.70/$1 as against N1,599.94/$1 it traded on Monday.

This represents a gain of N0.24 for the local currency.

On the black market, the naira closed flat against the dollar to trade at N1,610/$1.

The naira closed flat against the British Pound to trade at N2,120/£1.

The Canadian Dollar still held steady at N1,150/CA$1.

The naira closed flat against the Euro to trade at ₦1,800/€1.

