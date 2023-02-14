Naira Watch
Naira begins week strong against US dollar
The Nigerian currency, the Naira has kicked off the new week with a positive movement at the official market.
However, it depreciated at the Peer-2-Peer (P2P) and the black market segments of the foreign exchange (FX).
Data obtained from FMDQ Securities Exchange where the naira is officially traded showed that the local currency gained 0.11 percent or 50 Kobo against the greenback in the official market to close at N461.00/$1 compared with last Friday’s value of N461.50/$1.
This occurred as the value of FX transactions at the I&E surged by 251.7 percent or $149.51 million to $208.91 million compared with the $59.40 million recorded in the previous session.
READ ALSO:Naira drops to N461.50 at official market as demand for dollar rises
But in the P2P window, the value of the Nigerian currency against its American counterpart went down by N6 to settle at N764/$1, in contrast to the preceding session’s rate of N758/$1.
Equally, the domestic currency declined against the US Dollar in the parallel market yesterday by N4 to close at N753?41, in contrast to the previous trading day’s value of N749/$1.
However, the Naira ended stronger against the Pound Sterling in the interbank segment by N1.85 on Monday to quote at N558.39/£1 compared with N560.24/£1 and against the Euro, it appreciated by N2.78 to end the day at N493.34/€1 versus N496.12/€1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...