Naira bows to U.S dollar as traders execute $62.58m transaction
Just when it seemed the Nigerian Naira was finding its feet, it weakened against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (forex) market on Tuesday.
Data obtained from FMDQ securities showes the value of the Nigerian currency depreciated on Tuesday just 24 hours after recording a slight gain to close at N415.07/$1
Tuesday closing rate implies Naira traded 9 kobo or 0.02 percent less in value when compared to the N414.98/$1 on Monday.
This happenex as the total value of transactions droped by 61.0 percent to $62.58 million in contrast to the $160.64 million executed at the previous session.
While the interbank segment of the forex market indicated that the naira also witnessed the same outcome as its value depreciated against the American currency by 4 kobo or 0.01 percent as it traded at N411.21/$1 versus N411.17/$1 it was sold on Monday.
However, the Naira appreciated against the British Pound Sterling at the interbank window on Tuesday by N4.99 to trade at N561.63/£1 in contrast to the previous day’s N566.62/£1 and also appreciated against the Euro by N2.79 to trade at N475.89/€1 compared with N478.68/€1 it was traded on Monday.
The black market rate remained unchanged from yesterday at N568.
