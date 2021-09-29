Connect with us

Naira Watch

Naira closes strong against U.S dollar on Tuesday

Published

29 mins ago

on

Naira closes strong against U.S dollar on Tuesday

Nigerian currency continued its recovery at the official foreign exchange market as it closed stronger against the dollar for yet another session on Tuesday.

Data from FMDQ securities the official window shows at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment on which the value of Naira is pegged closed at N414.50/$1 after the trading session yesterday.

Tuesday’s closing rate shows Naira gained 33 kobo to the U.S dollar when compared to the closing rate of N414.83/$1 on Monday.

Naira appreciation was influenced by the decline in the pressure on the local currency yesterday as the turnover for the session stood at $127.68 million from the previous day’s $130.83 million, indicating a reduction by 2.4 percent or $3.15 million.

Checks on the Central Bank of Nigeria website revealed that Naira fell at the Interbank on Tuesday against the British pounds and U.S dollars.

Read also: Naira closes week stronger to the dollar

Interbank rate is the foreign exchange rate paid by banks when they trade currencies with other banks.

CBN data shows Naira to dollar exchange rate closed at N410.77/$1 on Tuesday a six kobo or 0.02 percent depreciation compared with the N410.71/$1 on Monday.

Also against the British pounds, Naira fell to N558 from N562 it was exchanged on Monday.

To the EURO, Naira closed stronger at N479.90 from N480.57 it was exchanged on Monday.

While at the black market, Naira to the U.S dollar still hovered around N570-N575/$ according to traders at Ikotun-Egbe who spoke to Ripples Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 + 5 =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...