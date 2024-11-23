Naira closes week with N6.05 appreciation at official window

The naira closed the week with an appreciation against the dollar at the official foreign exchange window on Friday, November 22, 2024.

According to data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the Nigerian currency rose to N1, 652.62/$1

This represents a gain of N6.05 against the dollar when compared to the N1, 658.67/$1 it traded on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

At the parallel section of the FX market, the naira lost N7 against the dollar to trade at N1, 755/$1 as against the previous day’s rate of N1, 748/$1.

The naira also slumped against the British Pound to trade at N2,245/£1 as against the previous rate of N2,225\£1 representing a loss of N20 for the local currency.

The Canadian Dollar continues to hold steady, maintaining its N1,300/CA$1 rate.

The naira also slumped massively against the Euro to trade at ₦1,845/€1 as against the previous day’s rate of ₦1,658/€1.

By: Babajide Okeowo

