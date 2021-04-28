Naira crashes further as CBN injects $1.47bn into FOREX market | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Naira crashes further as CBN injects $1.47bn into FOREX market
Naira closed trading significantly weaker to the dollar at the official market on Tuesday.
Data from the FMDQ Security Exchange showed the Naira closed at N411.67 to the US dollar.
Tuesday’s exchanged rate at the Investors and Exporters window showed Naira lost N1.67 or 0.41 percent in value compared to N410.00, the rate it closed on Monday and Friday last week.
Although dollar supply in the market increased significantly, market participants bid for the dollar at the rate of N410.10 and N436.55, before closing at N401.10.
The market witnessed a forex turnover increase by 2.04 percent, with $48.42 million recorded as against the $47.45 million posted on Monday.
However at the black market, Nigeria’s naira remained unchanged against the U.S. dollar.
According to the data posted by Aboki FX, naira again closed at N485, the same rate it has exchanged for the last six days.
Meanwhile, to defend Naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) injected $1.47 billion into the foreign exchange market in January.
READ ALSO: Naira gains N1, exchanges at N485/$1
According to CBN economic report, this was a decrease of 47.4 percent and 64.0 percent from the level in the preceding month and corresponding period of 2020.
“The total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the bank was $1.47bn in January 2021, a decrease of 47.4 percent and 64.0 percent from the level in the preceding month and corresponding period of 2020, respectively.”
“A disaggregation showed that foreign exchange sales at the I&E, SMIS, SME, and interbank fell by 79.9 percent, 38.3 percent, 19.8 percent, and 37.3 percent to $0.22bn, $0.48bn, $0.10bn, and $0.04bn respectively.
“Similarly, foreign exchange cash sales to BDC operators and matured swap transactions fell by 19.3 percent and 48.7 percent, compared with its level in the preceding month to $0.42bn and $0.12bn respectively in the review period,” CBN said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests
English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race
Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Latest Tech News
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...