Naira crashes further, nears N500/$1, as external reserves drop by $.5bn | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Naira crashes further, nears N500/$1, as external reserves drop by $.5bn
Again, the value of the Nigerian naira tumbled to a new low on Thursday at the parallel market.
The Nigerian currency declined by N2 to trade at the rate of N495/$1 compared to the N493/$1 it closed on Wednesday.
Data from Aboki FX shows that the last time the currency closed at N495 was on December 1, 2020.
Since the CBN’s implementation of the NAFEX rate, the naira-to-dollar exchange rate has continued to fall in the parallel market, as speculators continue to hoard dollars.
However, the naira rose for the second straight day against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Thursday.
This occurred as foreign currency supply increased by 168.70 percent to $350.65 million, up from $130.50 million the previous day.
Read also: More concerns for CBN, as currency speculators crash Naira to record low
According to data from FMDQ securities, the official exchange market Naira closed at N411.00 to the dollar, a 0.12 percent increase compared to N411.50 on Wednesday.
Market participants bid for dollars during trading at N420.25 and N400.00.
Following yesterday’s trade, the spread between the unofficial market and the official market has widened to N84.00.
Meanwhile, a check on the CBN website shows that since the start of May, Nigeria’s external reserves have shed $577.6 million.
External reserves had opened on May 1 at $34.84 billion. The latest data on May 26 shows the reserves now stand at $34.26 billion.
This happened as CBN continues its effort to provide dollars in the official markets to dissuade currency speculators.
Ripples Nigeria can confirm that the CBN credited the accounts of over 5,000 BDC operators on Thursday. Every BDC operator gets at least $10,000 from the apex bank twice a week.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...