Politics
NAIRA CRISIS: Buhari, Emefiele, governors, EFCC boss meet
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of the state governors and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
Also present at the meeting which held behind closed doors at Aso Villa, Abuja was the chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.
Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal; and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu represented state governors.
Details from the meeting have not been made public as at the time of this report, but feelers suggest it may have been called to discuss and find a solution to the cash crunch which has hit the nation in recent times, over the cash swap and naira redesign policy of the apex bank.
Read also:Buhari commiserates with Turkey, Syria over devastating earthquake
Though details of the meeting was not made public, it comes after a meeting originally scheduled with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum was cancelled.
State House sources however, believe the meeting was cancelled following a court order that stopped the Federal Government from extending the February 10 deadline for the swapping of three old naira notes set by the CBN.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...