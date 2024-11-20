Naira depreciates by 0.51%, trades N1,687/$ at official window

The Naira traded N1,687 to a dollar at the official window on Wednesday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira lost N8.59 at the close of the day’s trading.

This represents a 0.51 percent loss when compared to the N1,678/$ the currency traded on Tuesday.

However, the total daily turnover increased to $173.29 million on Wednesday up from $128.59 million recorded on Tuesday.

