Naira depreciates by N7.01 against dollar at official window

Naira exchanges for N562 per dollar, as CBN moves to stop the slide

The Nigerian currency, the naira, continued its slump against the American dollar at the official market on Wednesday.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Foreign exchange data showed that the naira traded N1, 590.74/$1 as against N1, 583.73/$1 for Tuesday.

This represents a loss of N7.01 for the local currency.

On the black market, the naira lost N5 against the dollar to trade at N1,625/$1 as against the previous day’s rate of N1, 620/$1.

The naira lost N5 against the British Pound to trade at N2,170/£1 as against the previous N2,165/£1.

The naira continues to hold steady against the Canadian dollar to trade at N1,200/CA$1.

The naira closed flat against the Euro to trade at ₦1,810/€1.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Opinions

