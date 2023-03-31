Naira depreciates further at unofficial, official windows

The Nigerian naira has continued to depreciate against major currencies, according to recent data from the country’s official and unofficial foreign exchange markets.

At the parallel market, also known as the black market, the naira exchanged at N749/$1 to a US dollar on Thursday, a decline of N3 compared to Wednesday’s rate of N747/$1.

Similarly, the domestic currency lost N2 against its American counterpart in the Peer-2-peer segment during the session to finish at N766/$1 compared with Wednesday’s rate of N764/$1.

READ ALSO:Naira weakens further at official market

Likewise, in the official market window, the Naira declined by 26 Kobo or 0.06 percent to settle at N461.50/$1, in contrast to Wednesday’s N461.24/$1.

In the interbank segment, the Naira fell against the Pound Sterling on Thursday by 82 Kobo to sell at N568.50/£1 versus its previous rate of N567.68/£1, and against the Euro, it lost N1 to finish at N500.21/€1 compared with the midweek session’s N499.21/€1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now