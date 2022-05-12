Naira depreciates further, hits N608/$1 at black market

Naira continued its depreciation against the US dollar on Monday as Nigerians were forced to pay for a dollar at N610 in Lagos.

This was a N2 depreciation when compared to the N606 to a dollar it exchanged on Tuesday.

The continued depreciation of the Naira at the black market will again raise questions about the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to stop sales of forex to BDCs.

Naira also suffered a similar fate at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the forex market, considered as the official market.

Data from FMDQ securities where the Naira is officially traded showed that, the local currency depreciated against the dollar by 0.12 per cent or 50 kobo to trade at N418.75/$1 on Wednesday compared with the previous day’s rate of N418.25/$1.

Read also: Naira falls to N600/$1 at black market

Naira’s depreciation happened amid a decline in the FX turnover for the day by 50.6 per cent or $118.76 million to $115.78 million from the $234.54 million reported a day earlier.

CBN currency watch data also revealed that against the Euro, it depreciated by 21 kobo to close at N438.91/€1 in contrast to Tuesday’s value of N438.70/€1.

However, Naira appreciated by 33 kobo against the Pound Sterling to close at N514.42/£1 compared to the previously traded rate of N514.09/£1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now