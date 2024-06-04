Business
Naira down by 0.05%, trades N1, 476/$ at official market
The Naira traded at N1,476.95 to a dollar at the official market on Tuesday.
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira lost 83 kobo at the market today.
This represents a 0.05 percent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Monday when it traded at N1, 476.12 to the dollar.
However, the volume of currency traded increased to $236.99 million up from $121.87 million recorded on Monday.
At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window on Tuesday, the Naira traded between N1,500.00 and N1,362.15 against the dollar.
