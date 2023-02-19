Politics
NAIRA: El-Rufai insists on court order, directs institutions, agencies to collect old notes
Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has remained unruffled by the criticism emanating from his insistence on the superiority of Supreme Court order on the ongoing naira redesign policy.
This was as the governor in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Sunday directed all ministries, departments and agencies to continue to collect old N500 and N1000 in consistent with the apex court order.
El-Rufai, however, said it was unlawful for personnel of government agencies to involve themselves in cash collection of revenues.
The statement read: “In line with the subsisting order of the Supreme Court, the Kaduna State Government has directed its ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that their collection agents continue to accept payments made in all denominations of the naira, old and new.
“The laws of Kaduna State do not allow personnel of government agencies to be involved in cash collection of revenues. The collection agencies authorized by state government agencies do offer citizens a route for cash payment and are expected to comply with the subsisting court order.”
Read also:El-Rufai, Ganduje others inciting public against Buhari govt —Presidency
The governor had been accused of treasonable felony by directing Kaduna residents to continue to use all old notes as legal tender against the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari legitimizing only N200 notes till April 10.
El-Rufai alongside two other APC governors dragged Nigerian government to court over the consequences of policy on the survival of the Nigerian people.
The apex court was expected to hear the case on February 22 even though Buhari had acted against its temporary order.
