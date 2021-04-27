 Naira exchange rate remains unchanged | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

Naira exchange rate remains unchanged

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nigeria’s naira remained unchanged against the U.S. dollar at the unofficial market and official markets on Monday.

Naira again closed at N485 at the black market, the same rate it has closed for five days.

Similarly at the Investors and exporters window data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange window showed naira also closed at N410 at the same rate it closed on Friday last week.

Read also: Nigerians now holding dollars as investment option, discard naira to make profit

During trading, market participants bid for dollars at N402 and N436.55 before closing at N410.00 on Monday.

This was as forex turnover on Monday rose by 48.24 percent, with $47.45 million recorded as against the $32.01 million posted in the previous session on Friday last week.

Meanwhile, data showed that Nigeria has one of the highest inflation rates across countries in West Africa.

Nigeria recorded an 18.17 percent inflation rate in March, which was the highest inflation rate. Ghana recorded a 10.3 percent inflation rate for the same period, with Ivory Coast recording 3.2 percent as the inflation rate in March.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports1 hour ago

Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season

RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Sports12 hours ago

Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race

Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Sports13 hours ago

Iheanacho inspires comeback win as Leicester make progress in top-four chase

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a wonder goal for Leicester City in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in...
Sports18 hours ago

Juventus, others get June 21 deadline to withdraw from ESL or face Serie A ban

The Italian Serie A has given clubs until June 21st to withdraw their involvement in any private competition or risk...
Sports24 hours ago

SportsBusiness: Usman pockets $1.5m after Masvidal win; Nadal, Man City also richer after triumphs

The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman reportedly pocketed a whooping $1.5million for defeating Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 welterweight fight...

Latest Tech News

Latest21 hours ago

OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
Latest3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
Latest5 days ago

USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
Latest5 days ago

Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators

The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Tech6 days ago

Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare

E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...