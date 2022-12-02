Naira falls across FX markets as dollar supply drops

The nation’s currency, the naira depreciated against the dollar at the official Foreign Exchange (FX) market on Thursday as supply dropped at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, Nigeria’s official window.

According to data obtained from the FMDQ, Dollar supply through the daily foreign exchange market turnover declined by 43.92 per cent to $99.50 million on Thursday from $177.44 million recorded on Wednesday.

The drop in dollar supply consequently increased pressure affecting Naira’s value against foreign currencies.

READ ALSO:Naira increases in value against US dollar, as forex demands ease

Data from FMDQ securities showed that at I&E forex window on Thursday, Naira fell to the dollar and was quoted at N445.83, which was higher than N440.30 quoted on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, most currency dealers who participated in the FX auction maintained bids between 447.00 (low) and N442.00 (high) per dollar.

Meanwhile, it was another good day for Naira at the black market.

Traders who spoke to Ripples Nigeria revealed that Naira against the US dollar at the black market closed at an average of N740 to a dollar on Thursday compared to N767/$1 on Wednesday.

In the peer-to-peer market, where most crypto traders exchange dollars for Naira, the exchange rate closed at N757/$1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now