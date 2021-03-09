 Naira falls by N2 as CBN promo fails to stop depreciation | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

Naira falls by N2 as CBN promo fails to stop depreciation

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Naira falls by N2 as CBN promo fails to stop depreciation

Naira depreciated against the dollar on the black market on Monday by N2, according to data gleaned from abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos.

The local currency exchanged for dollar currency at N482, N2 or 0.41 per cent weaker than N480, the rate it traded on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported over the weekend that Naira may inch closer to N500 this week, after four consecutive days of steady rate last week at the parallel market.

The new parallel market rate means the difference between the official market rate is now above N70 from N67 on Friday as Naira also fell against the dollar on the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market on Monday, closing at N411.88, 0.21 percent lower when compared to N411 it closed on Friday.

Read also: ICYMI: What should Nigeria expect from CBN Naira 4 Dollar Scheme? Bangladesh, Pakistan give clues

I&E window is the official currency market.

Data from FMDQ Security Exchange shows that Naira experienced an intraday high of N390.00 and a low of N412.00 with a turnover drop to $32.58 million, 61.17 per cent lower against the $83.9 million posted on Friday.

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Saturday announced payment of N5 for every $1 received as inflow to recipients of diaspora remittances.

However, this has failed to close the gap between the parralel market and the official rate on the first day of trading after CBN promo kicked off on Monday.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports33 mins ago

CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Sports10 hours ago

Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Sports23 hours ago

Newly-elected Barca president Laporta hopes Messi will stay after partaking in election

Joan Laporta has been named as Barcelona president for a second time after winning the club’s election on Sunday. The...
Sports1 day ago

Osimhen ends goal drought in Napoli’s big win over Bologna

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has ended a four-month goal drought after he scored for Napoli in their 3-1 victory...
Sports2 days ago

Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw

Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema were on target for their respective sides as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1...

Latest Tech News

Latest17 hours ago

iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

  These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.   iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Latest5 days ago

Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Tech6 days ago

Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Tech6 days ago

Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Latest7 days ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.