Business
Naira falls to N522/$1 at black market
The Nigerian currency again traded weaker against the U.S dollars at the unregulated segment of the foreign exchange (forex) as currency dealers continued to take advantage of customers seeking quick access to the dollars.
According to data from Abokifx, Naira depreciated by N1 against the US Dollar at the market on Thursday, August 26 to trade at N522/$1 compared to N521/$1 it was sold at the previous session.
However, the Naira exchange rate remained constant from Wednesday versus the Pound Sterling and the Euro on the black market, at N712/£1 and N605/€1, respectively.
But at the Investors and Exchange (I&E) window where forex is officially traded the currency gained against U.S dollars.
Read also: Naira weakens at official market, as banks ask customers to return unused dollars
FMDQ Security Exchange data showed that the Naira gained N1.12 or 0.27 per cent against U.S Dollars to close Thursday trade at N410.88/$1 compared with N412/$1 it quoted on Wednesday.
During trading on Thursday, Naira hit an intraday high of N400.00 and a low of N413.00 during the trading session before closing at N410.88 on Thursday.
This happened as the market Forex supply soared by 18.25 per cent with $147.31 million recorded as against the $180.19 million posted in the previous session on Wednesday.
As a result, the difference in the official and unofficial exchange rates between the Naira and the US dollar closed at N111.12 on Thursday.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...