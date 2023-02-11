Naira, fuel scarcity orchestrated to make Tinubu lose at polls —Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has described the sufferings occasioned by scarcity of new notes and fuel as a calculated attempt to stop All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from winning the forthcoming presidential election.

Scarcity of fuel as well as naira crunch has continued to inflict unprecedented hardship on Nigerians since the announcement of the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This development, according to Fani-Kayode, was masterminded to undermine the chances of the former Lagos State Governor, at the February 25 polls.

The APC chieftain in a series of tweets on Saturday, also slammed CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for allegedly printing only N3 billion naira new notes having mopped up N3 trillion worth of old notes from circulation.

He accused Emefiele of taking the country on the road to destruction, insisting Tinubu will emerge victorious in few days.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “Godwin, you were sent by satan to torment Nigeria. You are an inglorious bastard & a beast. The satan that is using you will soon abandon you & drop you like used toilet paper. After that the Nigerian people will skin you alive and make you pay for your crimes against humanity.

“All this suffering and wickedness inflicted on a nation and foisted on a people just to stop ONE MAN from being elected President.

“Yet we shall prevail and @officialBAT and @KashimSM WILL be elected President & Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 14 days time.

“In a nation of 220 million people you take 3 trillion naira worth of old notes out of circulation and print only 3 billion naira worth of new ones to replace them. This is a recipe for disaster. You are simply trying to set the nation on fire and put us on the road to Kigali.”

