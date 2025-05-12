Connect with us

Naira Watch

Naira gains 5.72 against dollar at official window

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Naira continues free fall against U.S dollar

The Nigerian currency, the naira, appreciated against the American dollar at the official market on Friday, May 9, 2025.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Foreign exchange data, the naira appreciated to N1, 600.43/$1 as against N1, 606.15/$1 it traded on Friday, May 9, 2025.

This represents a gain of N5.72 for the local currency.

On the black market, the naira lost N5 against the dollar to trade at N1,635/$1 as against the previous day’s rate of N1, 630/$1.

The naira also lost N5 against the British Pound to trade at N2,170/£1 as against the previous day’s rate of N2,165/£1.

The Canadian Dollar still held steady at N1,150/CA$1, the same as the previous day’s rate of N1,150/CA$1.

The naira lost N5 against the Euro to trade at ₦1,830/€1 as against the previous day’s rate of ₦1,825/€1.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Opinions

