Business
Naira gains at official market, now N411.22/$1
On Wednesday’s official market, the naira rose slightly versus the US dollar to close at N411.22/$1.
Data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded showed that the local unit gained N0.53 or 0.13 per cent from N411.75 rate it traded in the previous session on Tuesday.
During trading on Wednesday, forex turnover soared by 84.24 per cent, with $213.99 million recorded at the end of the market session as against the $116.15 million posted in the previous session on Tuesday.
However, at the unregulated window of the forex market, the Naira exchange rate to the dollar remained unchanged.
Read also: Naira opens week bullish at the official market
According to abokiFX data, Nigerian currency closed at N505.00 per $1, the same rate it has been trading since July 9.
Also, on Wednesday, the Nigerian currency traded flat against the British Pound Sterling at N708/£1 but fell to the Euro to exchange at N596/€1 from N595/€1 it exchanged on Tuesday.
The gap between the official and unofficial markets of the Naira to dollar stood at N93.78 at the close of trade yesterday.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....