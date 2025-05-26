Connect with us

Naira Watch

Naira gains N1.04 against dollar at official window

Published

36 seconds ago

on

The Nigerian currency, the naira, continued its recovery against the American dollar at the official market on Monday, May 26, 2025.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Foreign exchange data, the naira appreciated to N1, 579.40/$1 as against N1, 580.44/$1 it traded on Friday, May 23, 2025.

This represents a gain of N1.04 for the local currency.

On the black market, the naira lost N5 against the dollar to trade at N1,620/$1 as against the previous day’s rate of N1, 615/$1.

The naira lost N10 against the British Pound to trade at N2,170/£1 as against the previous day’s rate of N2,160/£1.

The naira continues to hold steady against the Canadian dollar to trade at N1,200/CA$1.

The naira closed flat against the Euro to trade at ₦1,810/€1 the same as the previous day’s rate of ₦1,810/€1.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Opinions

