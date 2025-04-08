Naira gains paltry N0.68 to recover from days of depreciation

The Nigerian currency, the naira, gained a paltry N0.68 against the American dollar at the official window on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 to reverse several days of depreciation.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Foreign exchange data, the naira appreciated to N1,611.55/$1 from N1, 612.23/$1 it traded on Monday, April 7, 2025.

This indicates that the naira appreciated by N0.68 against the dollar on a day-to-day basis.

On the black market, the naira closed flat at N1, 565/$1 same as the previous trading day.

Similarly, the naira closed flat against the British Pound to trade at N2,015/£1 same as the previous day’s rate.

The Canadian Dollar still held steady at N1,150/CA$1 same as the previous rate of N1,150/CA$1.

The naira closed flat against the Euro to trade at ₦1, 670/€1 same as the previous day’s rate of ₦1,670/€1.

By: Babajide Okeowo

