Naira gains slightly exchanges at N440.67/$1 in official market

The Naira appreciated slightly against the dollar at Monday’s Investors and Exporters window as it exchanged at N440.67.

This is compared with N441.17 to the dollar it exchanged on Tuesday.

The good performance of the Naira was as the window recorded a slight increase in forex supply to $95.39 million from $73.66 million available on Tuesday.

At the black market, Naira to dollar exchange rate remained unchanged at N716.82.

However, there was an improvement against the British pound as it appreciated N805.64 compared to N873.29 on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Naira gained against the Euro to close the day at the black market at N710.08 on Wednesday from N740.6.

