Naira Watch
Naira gains, trades N770/$1 at parallel market
The naira appreciated to N770 per dollar at the parallel section of the foreign exchange market on Tuesday.
The figure represents an appreciation of N15 or 1.9 per cent compared to the N780 it traded last week.
Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators, popularly known as ‘abokis’, who spoke, quoted the buying rate of the greenback at N770 and the selling price at N775 per dollar, leaving N5 profit margin.
READ ALSO:Naira records gain against US dollar
On the official market side, it was a different story as the local currency depreciated by 0.03 percent.
Data from FMDQ securities shows that the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window was quoted at N445.50 on Tuesday as against the last close of N445.38 on Monday.
Most currency dealers who participated at the FX auction on Tuesday maintained bids between N431.00 (low) and N447.00 per dollar (high).
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...