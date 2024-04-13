Naira inches closer to N1,000/$1 mark, closes at N1,142/$1 at official window

The naira inched closer to the N1,000/$1 mark at the official window as the domestic currency traded at N1,142/$1, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window showed on Friday, April 12, 2024.

This represents a gain of N88.23 when compared to the previous exchange rate of N1,230.61/$1 on Monday.

The intra-day high and low recorded during the day were N1,265/$1 and N1,100/$1 respectively, representing a lean spread of N165\$1.

Similarly, the naira maintained steady appreciation against the dollar at the parallel window to trade at N1,150/$1 representing a gain of N74 when compared to the N1,224/$1 it traded the previous day.

READ ALSO:Naira appreciates to ₦1,230/$1 as CBN intensifies defence of local currency

The British Pound also slumped against the naira by N83 to trade at N1,500\£1 as against the previous trading price of N1,583/£1 representing a gain of N83 for the local currency,

The Canadian dollar however appreciated against the naira to trade at N950| CA$1 as against N932| CA$1 it traded the previous day representing a loss of N18 for the local currency.

The euro however slumped against the naira to trade at ₦1,280/€1 as against the rate of ₦1,350/€1 the previous trading rate indicating a slump of N70 in the European currency.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now