Naira maintains steady gains, trades at N1,136/$1 at official window

The naira maintained its steady gain on Monday April 15, 2024 at both official and parallel windows as the domestic currency traded at N1,136/$1, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window showed.

This represents a gain of N6 when compared to the previous exchange rate of N1,142/$1 on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The intra-day high and low recorded during the day were N1,227/$1 and N1,000/$1 respectively, representing a lean spread of N227\$1.

Similarly, the naira maintained steady appreciation against the dollar at the parallel window to trade at N1,108/$1 representing a gain of N42 when compared to the N1,150/$1 it traded the previous day.

The British Pound also slumped against the naira by N30 to trade at N1,470\£1 as against the previous trading price of N1,500/£1 representing a gain of N30 for the local currency,

The Canadian dollar however closed flat against the naira to trade at N950| CA$1 same as the previous trading day representing neither loss or gain for the local currency.

The Euro slumped against the naira to trade at ₦1,250/€1 as against the rate of ₦1,280/€1 the previous trading rate indicating a slump of N30 in the European currency.

By: Babajide Okeowo

