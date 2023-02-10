Naira Watch
Naira makes further gain at official market as dollar demand continues to drop
The Naira continued its good run against the US dollar at the official market on Thursday.
Data from FMDQ securities where naira is officially traded showed that in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) wing of the market, the Naira appreciated against the dollar by 7 Kobo or 0.02 per cent to trade at N461.10/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s value of N461.17/$1.
This happened as the value of FX transactions dropped by 27.5 per cent or $15.28 million to $40.24 million from the $55.52 million recorded on Wednesday.
READ ALSO:Naira gains against major foreign currencies
However, at the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window of the market yesterday it dropped by N3 to settle at N763/$1 compared with the previous day’s N760/$1.
Also, in the parallel market, the domestic currency depreciated against its American counterpart by N2 to quote at N751/$1 versus Wednesday’s exchange rate of N749/$1.
In the interbank segment, the local currency fell by N2.37 against the Pound Sterling to settle at N560.24/£1 compared with the previous day’s N557.87/£1 and lost 76 Kobo against the Euro to trade at N496.12/€1 compared with the N495.36/€1 it closed at the midweek session.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...