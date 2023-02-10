Naira makes further gain at official market as dollar demand continues to drop

The Naira continued its good run against the US dollar at the official market on Thursday.

Data from FMDQ securities where naira is officially traded showed that in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) wing of the market, the Naira appreciated against the dollar by 7 Kobo or 0.02 per cent to trade at N461.10/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s value of N461.17/$1.

This happened as the value of FX transactions dropped by 27.5 per cent or $15.28 million to $40.24 million from the $55.52 million recorded on Wednesday.

READ ALSO:Naira gains against major foreign currencies

However, at the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window of the market yesterday it dropped by N3 to settle at N763/$1 compared with the previous day’s N760/$1.

Also, in the parallel market, the domestic currency depreciated against its American counterpart by N2 to quote at N751/$1 versus Wednesday’s exchange rate of N749/$1.

In the interbank segment, the local currency fell by N2.37 against the Pound Sterling to settle at N560.24/£1 compared with the previous day’s N557.87/£1 and lost 76 Kobo against the Euro to trade at N496.12/€1 compared with the N495.36/€1 it closed at the midweek session.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now