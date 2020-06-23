NAIRA MARLEY CONCERT: Court unseals Jabi Lake Mall

The Jabi Lake Mall located in the federal capital city of Abuja has been unsealed after it disobeyed the COVID-19 restrictions order by the FCTA when it staged a concert headlined by controversial musician, Naira Marley and ex-BBNaija housemate Kim Oprah.

A mobile court sitting in the premises of Jabi Lake Mall on Tuesday which was presided over by Magistrate Idayat Akanni, ruled in favour of an application brought before the court by the defense counsel seeking for the unsealing of the property.

Magistrate Akanni who ordered the unsealing of the premises said the management of the mall had shown remorse for disobeying the COVID-19 restrictions order, hence the decision of the court to order the reopening of the business premises.

The presiding Magistrate held that the sealing of the premises in the first place was to show that laws are meant to be obeyed and also urged the management of the mall to tender unreserved apology to the government for violating the COVID-19 restriction order.

The ruling came 10-days after the premises was sealed off for flouting the COVID-19 restriction order imposed by the FCTA to stem the spread of the deadly virus which has fast spread across the country.

Three others identified as Lukas Omotosho, Franklin Ogene and Maya Ekah were also arraigned following a court order earlier signed by Magistrate Idayat Akanni dated June 14, 2020, for hosting the concert in violation of the social restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

