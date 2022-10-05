Entertainment
Naira Marley denies Mohbad’s assault allegation, claims he was ‘high’ (VIDEO)
Naira Marley, the founder of Marlian Records has reacted to allegations levelled against him and members of his management team by his label signee, Mohbad.
According to Naira Marley, Mohbad is telling lies and was only overreacting because he was “intoxicated” at the time he published the clips on social media.
Earlier, Marlian Records signee, Mohbad whose real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba shared several videos on Twitter to allege that he was physically assaulted by some members of the record label after he demanded to change his manager.
Reacting to the allegation, Naira Marley, who owns Marlian Records, described the incident as a “family affair”.
The singer, who addressed the issue in an Instagram live video, alleged that his artiste was probably “high” (drunk) when making the allegation.
“Obviously, he (Mohbad) is not in his right sense. It is obvious he is not in the right state of mind. Because why will I touch Mohbad or allow anyone to touch Mohbad?,” he said.
Singer Mohbad allegedly assaulted at Naira Marley's house
Listen to Naira Marley addressing the conundrum below.
Also on his Twitter handle, Naira Marley wrote;
“Mohbad has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions and actions. #ImNotPerfect. However, all issues would be resolved amicably within the record label.”
Moments after Naira Marley’s live session on Instagram, Mohbad countered his boss’s claim insisting that it was all lies.
According to the Marlians signee, the video was an attempt to make him look like his actions were fueled by drugs and he was overreacting.
“Everything he said on the live video is a blatant lie.
This isn’t the first time.
“The last video was made out to look like I was high or overreacting.
“My life is being severely threatened.”
