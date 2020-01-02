Naira Marley seeks out of court settlement over car theft case

Embattled ‘Soapy’ crooner, Adeyemi Fashola aka Naira Marley will seek an out of court settlement over alleged car theft after he was ordered by a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State to appear before it on January 14, 2020.

Naira Marley’s decision to settle out of court was made known on Wednesday by the rapper’s counsel, Mr Awokulehin Ayodeji who said that the police are not against a peaceful resolution of the matter.

Ayodeji said; “We hope that an agreement will be reached before the next adjourned date. The police have no problem with an out of court settlement.”

The Tinubu Magistrate, Tajudeen Elias, had on Tuesday during the trial of three other defendants including two of Marley’s brothers, warned the musician that if he failed to appear before the court on the set date, a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest.

At the resumed proceedings two days ago, Naira Marley’s lawyer, Ayodeji Awokulehin, told the magistrate that his client had travelled out of the country to perform at a paid musical concert.

“It is because of the Christmas break,” Awokulehin said.

READ ALSO: Court adjourns Naira Marley’s trial

But the magistrate rejected the explanation, saying, “He (Naira Marley) was aware the case was coming up today; so, why will he travel? Registrar, bring the warrant for arrest!”

However, Awokulehin pleaded passionately with the magistrate to give his client another chance with a promise to produce him in court.

Granting the lawyer’s prayer, the magistrate said, “I order that Azeez Fashola be produced forthwith. Case adjourned till 14/1/2020.”

The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, who were earlier arraigned on December 16, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

Join the conversation

Opinions