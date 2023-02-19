NAIRA: MURIC urges Buhari to adhere to Supreme Court’s verdict on Naira swap deadline

The Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to adhere to the order of the Supreme Court temporarily stopping the implementation of the naira redesign policy.

The group’s Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the appeal in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

The recent President’s broadcast ordering the validity of only old N200 notes till April 20, in contrary to the order of the court, had sparked heated reactions from Nigerians.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had in a similar broadcast instructed Kaduna residents to continue to spend the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes until the apex court determines otherwise.

His counterparts in Kano, Jigawa, Lagos and few others had also advised residents to hold on to the old notes pending the determination from the Supreme Court on February 22.

Akintola, who commented on the development, urged Buhari to call Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to order to avoid further chaos.

MURIC director also urged Nigerians to exercise patience, tasking religious leaders to intensify prayers for the prosperity of the country.

The statement reads in part: “Millions of Nigerians have been going through excruciating pain, hunger and starvation since the Nigerian fiscal crisis began.

“It is obvious that this institution has failed to effectively distribute the new notes as well as monitor its disbursement to members of the public.

“Apart from this, Mr President must find a way of abiding by the decision of the Supreme Court, which earlier ruled that the old and new currencies should run parri passu.

“Thousands of Nigerians are, therefore, forced to go without food. Transporters have refused to take the old notes, and commuters are stranded.”

