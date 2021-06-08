Naira opens week negative at official window | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Naira opens week negative at official window
The Nigerian Naira began the new week in the negative zone in the foreign currency (FX) market’s Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Monday.
Data from the FMDQ Security Exchange, where currency is officially transacted, indicated that the Naira fell by 32 kobo, or 0.08 percent, versus the US dollar to settle at N411.07/$1, compared to N410.75/$1 last Friday.
This happened as foreign exchange supply to the market declined by 34.45 percent, or $79.56 million
Data showed transactions worth $151.37 million were carried out at the I&E window compared to the $230.93 million recorded at the preceding trading session.
Market participants yesterday bid for Naira at low of N420.73 and high of N400 before closing at N411.07 on Monday.
Read also: Naira depreciation, fall in oil price cost wealthy Nigerians $18bn
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Naira currency halted its dramatic decline on the black market.
According to the data posted by abokifx the domestic currency exchanged hands at N502/$1, the same rate it traded in the previous session on Friday last week.
It equally closed flat against the Pound Sterling at the same parallel market yesterday at N710/£1, but gained N1 against the Euro to close at N607/€1 compared to N608/€1 it traded at the previous session.
At the close of trade on Monday, the difference between black market and official market rate for the dollar was N90.93.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....