Naira records biggest fall against US dollar in 2022

Nigerian currency has dropped to its biggest low against the US dollar in the last seven months at the official market, and it could get worse in the coming months.

FMDQ securities data showed that at the official market, Naira on Tuesday closed at N430, which is a N4.25 or 0.99 per cent devaluation from N425.75 posted in the previous market session on Monday.

The last time Naira exchanged at N430 or above was Thursday, 30th December 2021 at the official market.

Within the past two weeks, it has been trading between the range of N420 and N425 and above the benchmark before getting worst on Tuesday.

Read also: Naira kicks off July strong, as Forex transactions rise 95% in H1, 2022

Naira’s depreciation on Tuesday was expected given the increase in US interest rate and low forex supply on Tuesday.

Forex supply at the market dropped to a massive $47.56 million.

Meanwhile, Black market traders who spoke to Ripples Nigeria said they bought the naira at N611.00 and sold at N616.00 to a dollar on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now