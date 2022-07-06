Naira Watch
Naira records biggest fall against US dollar in 2022
Nigerian currency has dropped to its biggest low against the US dollar in the last seven months at the official market, and it could get worse in the coming months.
FMDQ securities data showed that at the official market, Naira on Tuesday closed at N430, which is a N4.25 or 0.99 per cent devaluation from N425.75 posted in the previous market session on Monday.
The last time Naira exchanged at N430 or above was Thursday, 30th December 2021 at the official market.
Within the past two weeks, it has been trading between the range of N420 and N425 and above the benchmark before getting worst on Tuesday.
Read also: Naira kicks off July strong, as Forex transactions rise 95% in H1, 2022
Naira’s depreciation on Tuesday was expected given the increase in US interest rate and low forex supply on Tuesday.
Forex supply at the market dropped to a massive $47.56 million.
Meanwhile, Black market traders who spoke to Ripples Nigeria said they bought the naira at N611.00 and sold at N616.00 to a dollar on Tuesday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...