Naira records gain against US dollar

The Naira on Monday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N445.38.

The figure represents an appreciation of 0.07 per cent compared with the N445.67 for which the dollar exchanged at the close of business on Friday.

The open indicative rate closed at N444.08 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N445.38.

The naira sold for as low as 440 to the dollar within Monday’s trading.

A total of 83.57 million dollars was traded by participants at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday.

At the black market, the exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar remained stable at the black market on Monday, 21st November 2022 to close at N780/$1, the same rate recorded last week Friday.

This is according to information from black market traders who spoke to Ripples Nigeria.

