Naira Watch
Naira records mixed trading against US dollars
The Naira recorded a mixed trading against US dollar at the various segments of the foreign exchange (FX) on Thursday.
In the official market, the Naira gained 13 Kobo or 0.03 per cent against the greenback to sell at N462.00/$1 compared with the previous day’s value of N462.13, amid a significant reduction in the value of forex transactions during the session.
FMDQ Securities Exchange put the day’s turnover at $66.03 million, 44.9 per cent or $53.94 million lower than the $119.97 million achieved a day earlier.
Naira falls to US dollar at official market ahead of holiday
In the parallel market, the local currency lost N3 against the United States Dollar yesterday to trade at N737/$1, in contrast to the midweek session’s rate of N734/$1.
But in the Peer-2-Peer, the exchange rate of the Nigerian Naira to its American counterpart remained unchanged at N752/$1 at the close of business.
The domestic currency depreciated against the Pound Sterling in the interbank segment of the market on Thursday by N1.79 to close at N574.78/£1 versus N572.99/£1 and against the Euro by 4.01 to close at N509.05/€1 compared with Wednesday’s N505.04/€1.
