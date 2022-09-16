Naira records very little gain as forex supply jumps by 79.23%

On Thursday, Nigeria’s currency recorded a small positive trade against the US dollar.

According to data published on the FMDQ website, where forex is officially traded, the local currency opened at N434.75 to a dollar but closed at N436.33 to a dollar, down from N436.50 in the previous session on Wednesday.

Participants at the Investors & Exporters window ranged between N420.50 (high) and N438.35 (low) before closing at N436.33 per $.

The data also showed that the market recorded a 79.23 per cent increase in forex supply to $118.20 million on Thursday, compared to $65.95 million in the previous session on Wednesday.

On the black market, Naira remained at N710 against the US dollar, the same rate it closed on Wednesday.

