Naira Watch
Naira recovers, as dollar rate falls amid complaints from MTN, others
The Naira closed the official market with a 0.11 per cent increase in value, as the Dollar rate settled at N462.25 kobo/$1 on Tuesday.
At the end of trading the previous day, the foreign exchange rate was N462.78/$1, indicating the price of the Dollar fell by N0.53 kobo in the official window.
The exchange rate between the Naira and the Dollar hovered as high as N466/$1 during intraday trading on Tuesday but fell as low as N460/$1 before breaking at N462.25 kobo/$1.
These were the prices investors and exporters bought the Dollar yesterday when they traded $98.84 million in foreign exchange.
This is a 0.49 per cent or $490,000 drop in foreign exchange transactions, as traders in the investors and exporters’ window had exchanged $99.33 million on Monday.
Investors were unhappy with the low supply of foreign exchange in the official market, as the lack of it means they have to approach the black market where the Dollar costs above N740.
The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, stated in the company’s first quarter 2023 financial statements that the network provider faces operational challenges due to foreign exchange supply constraints and exchange rate volatility.
READ ALSO:Naira records mixed trading against US dollars
“supply chains were compounded by exchange rate volatility and the availability of foreign currency needed for capex,” Toriola said in the financial statement.
Recall that British Airways, Emirates Airlines and some foreign airlines suspended operations in Nigeria over the inability to access foreign exchange in the official market.
Emirates Airlines complained that the company is unable to repatriate its ticket sales in Nigeria due to insufficient forex supply and it is harming the firm.
The scarcity of Dollars resulted in foreign airlines’ trapped funds rising to $743.7 million in January 2023, from $662 million in December 2022.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...