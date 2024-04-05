Naira recovery against dollar continues, trades at ₦1255/$1

The Nigerian domestic currency, the naira has continued its recovery against the American dollar at the official window for the third consecutive trading day in April 2024 to trade at ₦1,255.07/$1, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) has shown.

This represents a gain of N7.78 for the local currency when compared to the N1,262.85/$1 it traded the previous trading day.

The intra-day high was N1,294/$1 while the intra-day low was N1,200/$1 representing a lean spread of N94/$1.

Similarly, the naira maintained steady appreciation against the dollar at the parallel window to trade at N1,255/$1.

READ ALSO:Naira up by 1.23%, exchanges for N1,262/$ at official market

The British Pound also crashed to N1,620\£1 as against the previous trading price of N1,740/£1 representing a gain of N120 for the local currency,

The Canadian dollar depreciated against the naira to trade at N1,150| CA$1 as against N1,220| CA$1 it traded the previous day representing a gain of N70 for the local currency.

The euro also crashed against the Euro to trade at ₦1,330/€1 as against the previous closing price of ₦1,360/€1.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now