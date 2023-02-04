Naira redesign a plot to force postponement of 2023 elections – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday warned Nigerians against embarking on any form of protest over the scarcity of new Naira notes, saying such would scuttle the forthcoming general elections.

Wike made the call during the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in the Opobo/Nkoro local government area of the state.

He stressed that any protest may force the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the elections and possibly the imposition of an interim government on the country.

The governor had on Friday described the redesign of the naira notes as anti-people.

Nigerians are still keeping vigil in banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) stands across the country despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decision to extend the deadline for naira swap till February 10.

Wike said: “This policy (naira redesign) is targeted at making people angry so that they will demonstrate and riot and then the election be postponed. Then, they will introduce an interim government.

“No matter the provocation, don’t protest. This election will hold. This election is by the PVCs. This election is not an election of cabals; it is an election of Nigerians.

“You said you want to remove the old currency but we have not seen the new ones. Can you buy fuel? Can you buy anything to eat again? Now, tell me, would you vote for anybody who loves Nigeria and is running for election, who supports this CBN policy?

“Those supporting this kind of thing are enemies of Nigeria. I believe that they did not tell President Buhari the correct thing because me and the President are going at the same time – May 29, the same time, nobody will stay one day more than the other.

“So, I know the man will like to finish well and go and I won’t see what is bad and not advise him. Those plotting all these things are those who don’t like him. But I believe he will hear the cries of Nigerians.”

