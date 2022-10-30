NAIRA REDESIGN: CBN Gov, Emefiele, confused, should be sacked —Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over the planned redesign of some denominations of the Nigerian currency.

The apex bank governor had last week communicated the plan to redesign Naira notes in order to take control over money supply and combat the insecurity plaguing the country.

This development had elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians.

The cleric, who slammed the planned policy, noted that changing the currency was tantamount to total waste of resources and would not add value to the economy.

He insisted the CBN governor and his team were confused and should be removed with immediate effect, adding that the country could not get out of the economic woes in the next six years.

He said: “CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele should be sacked, he can’t give a solution to the economy of Nigeria. The country will have more economic hardship and our naira will further be devalued.

“He doesn’t have the idea of the economy, he is fed up already. We can’t come out of these woes for the next six years.

“Former president, Goodluck Jonathan sacked Sanusi as CBN governor when he wasn’t performing, so, what’s stopping the sack of Emefiele because he is clearly not performing?”

