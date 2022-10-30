Connect with us

Politics

NAIRA REDESIGN: CBN Gov, Emefiele, confused, should be sacked —Primate Ayodele

Published

18 seconds ago

on

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over the planned redesign of some denominations of the Nigerian currency.

The apex bank governor had last week communicated the plan to redesign Naira notes in order to take control over money supply and combat the insecurity plaguing the country.

This development had elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians.

The cleric, who slammed the planned policy, noted that changing the currency was tantamount to total waste of resources and would not add value to the economy.

Read also:Peter Obi misled into joining Labour Party, can’t be president in 2023 —Primate Ayodele

He insisted the CBN governor and his team were confused and should be removed with immediate effect, adding that the country could not get out of the economic woes in the next six years.

He said: “CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele should be sacked, he can’t give a solution to the economy of Nigeria. The country will have more economic hardship and our naira will further be devalued.

“He doesn’t have the idea of the economy, he is fed up already. We can’t come out of these woes for the next six years.

“Former president, Goodluck Jonathan sacked Sanusi as CBN governor when he wasn’t performing, so, what’s stopping the sack of Emefiele because he is clearly not performing?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

10 + six =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...