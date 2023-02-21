Naira redesign not APC policy, Buhari also affected by it —Orji Kalu

Former Abia State Governor, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu, has waded into the volatile debate emanating from the ongoing naira redesign policy recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a recent live broadcast approved the old N200 notes be used concurrently with the new N200, N500 and N1000 as legal tender ones till April 10, following the devastating effects of the redesign policy on Nigerians.

This approval was contrary to the interim injunction of the Supreme Court which stopped the Nigerian government as well as the apex bank from further implementation of the policy.

This development had also culminated in serious protests across the country as Nigerians complained about scarcity of new notes and the complicity of financial institutions.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, Kalu insisted the policy had nothing to do with the programme of All Progressives Congress-led government.

The former governor said it was an exclusive function of the apex financial institution in the country to redesign any denominations of the currency when deemed fit.

The lawmaker, who claimed the President was also affected by the policy, however faulted Buhari’s disregard for the court order.

“Naira redesign is not a policy of the APC government. The Central Bank is using the power given to it by the Constitution of the country. If I were Buhari, I’ll listen to the order of the court. That’s how a country can move forward. Buhari is also suffering from the policy”, Kalu said.

On the lawsuit slammed against the Nigerian government by ten APC governors, Kalu said it was purely a constitutional step to seek the interpretation of the law.

“My party is not against Buhari. It’s just obeying the rule of law. There is nothing wrong in taking the Federal Government to court. What they have done is right. They approached the court to seek the interpretation of the law. I don’t see why the President will disobey the order of the court.”

On the chances of all the presidential candidates in February 25 election, Kalu insisted Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge victorious, adding, that other candidates were only helping the former Lagos State governor.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

