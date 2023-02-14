Naira redesign: Ogun joins suit against Nigerian govt at Supreme Court

The Ogun State government has joined in the suit challenging the redesign of the naira notes at the Supreme Court.

Ogun State’s decision came just 48 hours after Ekiti applied to be joined as a co-plaintiff in the suit at the apex court.

The Supreme Court will rule on a suit filed by the Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara State governments challenging the redesign of the naira notes and the deadline for the currency swap on Wednesday.

The court had last week restrained the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the withdrawal of old naira notes from circulation pending the determination of the suit by the state governments.

In a Motion of Notice dated February 13 and filed by its counsel, Afe Babalola and Co, the Ogun State government is challenging the validity of the deadline for the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes.

The government insisted that the implementation of the policy far affected Nigerians negatively and left several residents of the state stranded, cash-strapped, and frustrated.

The development, according to the plaintiff, led to riots, disruption of commercial activities, and a gradual economic downturn in the state.

