NAIRA REDESIGN: S’Court ruling a defeat of darkest conspiracy against Nigerians
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has hailed the recent Supreme Court judgment restraining the Nigerian government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from implementing the February 10 deadline set for Naira swap in the country.
In a ruling delivered by a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro, the court on Wednesday granted an ex parte application that the old Naira notes will remain a legal tender until a final decision has been made on the suit brought to the court by three northern states— Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.
The court ordered temporary stoppage of the CBN deadline and adjourned the case to February 15, 2023.
Fani-Kayode, who reacted to the development via his Twitter handle, described the judgement as a destruction of darkest conspiracy against the Nigerian people.
The former Minister commended the trio of governors Nasir El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello and Bello Matawalle for taking the matter to the court, hoping the naira redesign policy would eventually be invalidated by the apex court.
Read also: NAIRA SWAP: Supreme Court cancels CBN’s Feb 10 deadline
Fani-Kayode said: “Nigerians can now continue to use the old naira notes together with the new until the legality of the policy is finally determined by the Supreme Court.
“For this we thank firstly the Nigerian Supreme Court who have not only displayed remarkable insight and sensitivity in this matter and courageously risen to the occasion but who have also proved that the courts really are the last hope of the common man when faced with the tyranny of abusive and cruel Government policies and insane officials.
“Secondly, we must thank my three dearest friends and brothers, men of courage and conviction all, who took the FG to court on this issue. They are, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state and Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state.
“History and posterity will reward all three of you for saving us from the most complex and greatest evil and the darkest conspiracy that has ever been hatched against democracy and foisted on our people by a tiny group of evil technocrats and saboteurs working for a greater power.
“At least now we have a chance to change the narrative and take away the immense suffering that has been imposed on our people over the last few days.
“At least for now there is a distinct possibility that this catastrophic scorched earth policy which seeks to inflict pain on our people, destroy our future as a nation and scuttle democracy in our country may be declared totally illegal by the Supreme Court and cancelled.”
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
