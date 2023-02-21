Naira Redesign: Timi Frank accuses APC govs of blackmailing Buhari, Malami for out of court settlement

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has accused governors on the platform of the ruling party of putting intense pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to settle cases pending over the recent Naira redesign policy, out of the Supreme Court.

Frank who made the allegations in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the AGF has allegedly acceded to the request of the governors and the ruling party on the need to settle the matter out of court.

He alluded to a meeting between the leadership of the APC and its governors on Monday with Malami which he claimed was aimed at pressurizing the President to agree to an out of court settlement.

“The APC governors don’t have the interest of Nigerians at heart. We have seen how they have serially blackmailed the President to do their bidding in recent past,” Frank said.

“Now they are trying to blackmail the AGF to withdraw his suit challenging their own suit for an out of court settlement during the sitting of the apex court tomorrow.

“Governors and the leadership of the APC have succeeded in blackmailing both the President and Malami to consider the reintroduction of the N1,000 and N500 notes before the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday,” the former APC spokesperson said.

He, however, urged Buhari to be mindful of his promise to bequeath free, fair and credible elections to Nigerians as his parting legacy as any attempt to yield to the antics of the governors and APC’s national leadership would defeat that noble goal.

“Buhari must keep to his words by not bowing to the unholy pressure of APC’s Governors to settle out of court and to have N1,000 and N500 notes reintroduced.

“The APC governors have told Buhari and Malami that the Party cannot win with the Naira redesign policy in place.

“So they have continued to blackmail them. They know their presidential candidate is unpopular and cannot win the forthcoming election if one-man-one-vote prevails.

“Buhari and Malami should know that the forthcoming election is not all about APC and its governors alone.

“Rather, it’s for the generality of Nigerians who desperately need succour from their present hardship through a new and purposeful leadership in the country.”

