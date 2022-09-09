Naira Watch
Naira remains stable at official market, falls at black market
The naira maintained stability against the U.S dollar at the official market, but dropped in value at the black market on Thursday.
Data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange, where forex is officially traded, showed that it closed at N436.32 on Thursday at I&E window, the same rate it exchanged hands with on Wednesday.
During trading, the domestic currency hit an intraday low of N425.00 and a high of N437.50 before closing at N436.32.
This became effective as forex supply in the market reduced to $37.50 million.
Read also: Naira falls to record low against US dollar, as CBN defence firepower wanes
However, on the black market, Naira again dropped in value against the U.S. dollar in the parallel market.
According to @naira_rates, a Twitter handle that tracks black market rates, the Naira weakened from N693.042 to a dollar on Thursday from N691.13 it exchanged on Wednesday.
By this, the disparity (spread) between the parallel and official market rates stands at N256.722.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...