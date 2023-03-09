Naira reverses lose against US dollar at official market

The Naira closed stronger against the United States Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange (forex) market on Wednesday.

Data from FMDQ securities exchange showed that naira closed at the end of trading at N461.25 to a dollar.

This represents 0.05 percent or 25 kobo exchange rate improvement compared to the preceding day’s rate of N461.50/$1.

FMDQ also reported that participants which are majorly investors and exporters, including banks transacted a total of $115.58 million, which is 29.96 percent or $49.43 million lower than the $165.01 million recorded during Tuesday trading session.

Also, in the peer-to-peer (P2P) market segment, the Nigerian currency gained N5 against the greenback yesterday to settle at N755/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s N760/$1.

READ ALSO:Naira reverses gain, falls to US dollar

It was the same scenario at the black market, where the local currency appreciated against the US Dollar yesterday by N3 to quote at N746/$1, in contrast to the N749/$1 it was exchanged on Tuesday.

Naira also recorded a good performance against the British pounds sterling in the interbank segment of the forex market.

CBN data showed that Naira closed the midweek session against Pounds by N7.35 to close at N545.89/£1 versus Tuesday’s trading value of N550.11/£1.

Also, against the Euro, the Nigerian currency strengthened by N3.35 to end at N485.92/€1 versus N489.27/€1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now