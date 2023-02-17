NAIRA: Riots spread to Epe, Lagos Police moves to quell situation

The ongoing unrest over the scarcity of new Naira notes has spread to the Epe axis of Lagos State.

A video circulated online depicted residents in front of two commercial banks, making their grievances known.

Reacting to the situation, Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, revealed that teams of operatives have been deployed in order to monitor the situation.

“Police teams deployed. Situation monitoring ongoing,” Hundeyin said.

Earlier, calm was restored at the Underbridge axis of the popular Mile 12 market in Lagos State after an earlier unrest over the scarcity of new Naira notes, on Friday.

Chaos broke out at one of the garages after street urchins and bus drivers engaged in an altercation over the lack of new naira notes.

Our correspondent who spoke to a Hausa food merchant, Hassan, reported that the fracas was limited to the garages but “area boys” blocked the Mile 12 section of the Ikorodu Road, extorting commuters in the process.

Hassan further confirmed that food merchants went about their various businesses despite the dispute.

