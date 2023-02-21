Naira scarcity: Kaduna govt rolls out free transportation, medical care

The Kaduna State government will roll out free transportation, medical care and other palliatives to cushion the effects of the naira scarcity in the state.

The Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the, Muyiwa Adekeye, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said the government was aware of the hardship caused by the scarcity of the banknotes and was determined to cushion the effects of the naira redesign on the people of the state.

The statement read: “The State Security Council took recommendations on ways of mitigating the impact of cash shortage on citizens.

“The measures are designed to provide a measure of immediate relief to problems caused by the lack of cash by citizens to pay for services like transportation, health care, and necessities like food.

“The Council, therefore, adopted these three emergency palliative measure to last for a week, starting from Wednesday, 22nd February.

READ ALSO: Naira redesign: Kaduna, 2 others file contempt proceeding against Malami, Emefiele

“Kaduna State Government will provide free transport services along designated routes in Kaduna, Kafancha and Zaria, the three biggest cities in the state. This will be done in partnership with the transport unions, who will provide the busses and tricycles.

“The Kaduna State public health system will offer free routine care in government hospitals for common illnesses like malaria and typhoid. This is in addition to the free care for pregnant women and children younger than five years that has been government policy since 2015.

“Prescription will be given, and the health facility visited will administer drugs, if available. Provision of palliatives, as was done during the response to the Covid 19 outbreak will also take immediate effect.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now