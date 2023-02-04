Naira scarcity: One killed as protesters, security agents clash in Oyo

One person was killed during a clash between security agents and youths protesting the scarcity of the new naira notes on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Hundreds of youths stormed major streets in the Oyo State capital on Friday to protest the refusal of banks to pay customers across the counter and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) posts in the state.

They also asked the Federal Government to address the current fuel scarcity across the country

Banks, shops, and other facilities were vandalized by the protesters during their rallies.

The spokesman for the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the victim was killed at 10:15 a.m. while security agents were on a combined patrol in the Apata area of the Ido local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Oyo gov, Makinde, suspends campaign over fuel, Naira crisis

He said: “Today Saturday, 04/02/2023 at about 1015hrs, while embarking series of confidence-building patrols around different black spots and flash points, the joint convoy patrol comprising of the police and other agencies ran into a band of hoodlums around Apata Junction Market, Apata Area under Ido Local Government Area.

“In a rather surprising event, the hoodlums who had perfected plans to molest residents, harass shop owners, and loot shops on sighting the combined convoy of security agents launched a series of unprovoked attacks by firing guns, hurling stones, sharp objects, and other dangerous missiles at them.

“During the rage, an individual identified to have been a member of a vigilante group and who was reported to have died in the fiasco has since been deposited at a government hospital for post-mortem.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now